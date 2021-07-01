Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNE. CIBC reaffirmed a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.25.

BNE opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

