Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Affirm accounts for about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,532,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

