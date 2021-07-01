Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Buys Shares of 2,479,666 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,132,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 16.6% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. 877,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124,950. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

