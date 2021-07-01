BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of LEO stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
