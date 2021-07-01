BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.