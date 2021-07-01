BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.77.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

