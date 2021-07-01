BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $191.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

