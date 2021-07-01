BMO Capital Markets Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $108.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,980,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

