Blockpass Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $499,784.30 and $481.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00695788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,285.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

