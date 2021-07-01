Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,164 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period.

Shares of SH opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

