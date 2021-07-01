Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

