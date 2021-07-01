Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 593.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $45.49 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

