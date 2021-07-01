Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.05.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.