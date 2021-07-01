Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.05.

