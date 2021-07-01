Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.23 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,059 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,467. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

