Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,131 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.