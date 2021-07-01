Blair William & Co. IL Buys 201 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.97.

AYI stock opened at $187.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

