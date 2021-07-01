BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BRLA remained flat at $GBX 409 ($5.34) on Thursday. 16,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,786. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.16. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59).
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
