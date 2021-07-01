BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRLA remained flat at $GBX 409 ($5.34) on Thursday. 16,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,786. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.16. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 297 ($3.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

