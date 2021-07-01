BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $893.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $893.83.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $879.27. 9,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $857.81. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.