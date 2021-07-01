BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

BPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

