BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Century Casinos worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.21 million, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 3.14. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

