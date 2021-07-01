BlackRock Inc. Has $18.77 Million Stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,279 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of HF Foods Group worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a PE ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 1.53. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.38 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

