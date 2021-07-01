BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.78% of Niu Technologies worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NIU opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

