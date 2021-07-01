Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Holdings Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

