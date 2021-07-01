BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lifted to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

