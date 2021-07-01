BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Tops $1.89 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $7,081.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00033723 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00239643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00037794 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

