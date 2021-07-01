BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Reaches $5.14 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $4,929.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.20 or 0.00364601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00144261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00190827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

