BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $3,840.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,702,237 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,783 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

