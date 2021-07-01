Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $495.79 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.31 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $495.79 or 0.01485747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00438848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00100066 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,778,350 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.