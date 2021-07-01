Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.98

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.98 and last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 461565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.89.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.