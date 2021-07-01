BioPassport Token Hits Market Capitalization of $10.61 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 101.9% against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $6.60 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.23 or 0.00715546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.13 or 0.07942859 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.