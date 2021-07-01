bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BMXMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $117.80 on Monday. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $170.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

