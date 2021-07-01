Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 1.5%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €25.46 ($29.95) and last traded at €25.28 ($29.74). Approximately 79,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.90 ($29.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.28.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

