Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $30.36

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $29.72. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock worth $3,976,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

