Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 252.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 88,388,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,297,644. Beyond Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Beyond Commerce
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.