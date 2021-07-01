Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 252.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,580,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 88,388,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,297,644. Beyond Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

