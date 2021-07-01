BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00702559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 10,956.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

