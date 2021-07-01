Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aflac by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 622,577 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

