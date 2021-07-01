Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after buying an additional 416,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

