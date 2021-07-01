Bessemer Group Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 146.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

NYSE:EMN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.