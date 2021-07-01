Bessemer Group Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,224,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

