Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

