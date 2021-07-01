Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 497,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.