Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of BZH opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $603.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

