Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 78,580 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $134.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,832,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

