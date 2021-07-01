BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GRX opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

