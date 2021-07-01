BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $91.08 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

