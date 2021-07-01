BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 422.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

NOC opened at $363.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

