BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4,268.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.