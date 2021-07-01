BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 362.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

