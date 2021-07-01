Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 81.1% in June

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27.
Basanite Company Profile
