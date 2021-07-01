Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 81.1% in June

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

