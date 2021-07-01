Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $54.54 on Thursday. IAA has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 227,687 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

