Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,140 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.62. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,145. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

